Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York ranks near the top of Best States to Live in study by WalletHub

By Allegra Czerwinski
Times Union
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoosing where to live in the United States can be challenging, but a recent study by WalletHub may make the decision easier for prospective movers. WalletHub ranked 50 states based on 52 factors across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety. Some of WalletHub's "key indicators of livability" ranged from the cost of housing, income growth, education rate and the quality of hospitals. You can read more about the methodology used for this study on Wallethub's website.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The United States#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Healthcbs17

CNBC study ranks North Carolina as 2nd best state for business

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cities across North Carolina have garnered recognition in recent studies and now the state has been named among the best for business in the United States. CNBC on Tuesday ranked North Carolina second on its list for “Top States for Business”. Neighboring Virginia took the top...
Perry County, TNWKRN

Which city ranks as the best place to live in the US?

Which city ranks as the best place to live in the US?. Drug endangered children: What happens when parents are arrested?. Insight into how a 10-year-old went missing in Perry County. Sumner County's innocent victims. 6 Clarksville businesses sold alcohol to underage customers. Eviction concerns. Sports Extra Daily- July 15,...
Healthoc-breeze.com

WalletHub Study: 2021’s Most and Least Stressed Cities in America

With 1 in 4 essential workers having been diagnosed with a mental health disorder since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. In order to determine where...
Public Healthnbcboston.com

New England States Top List of Safest to Live Amid COVID

Three New England states have been listed as the safest places to live amid the coronavirus pandemic due in part to their high vaccination rates, according to a new national ranking. WalletHub listed Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut the safest three states to live in, respectively. Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and...
Personal Financethecentersquare.com

New York ranks 3rd worst among states on COVID-19 jobless recovery

With a 7.8 percent jobless rate as of May, New York ranked third worst among the 50 states and the District of Columbia for its unemployment recovery during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis from the personal finance website WalletHub. Unemployment in the state was up 104.5 percent in...
EconomyProvidence Business News

WalletHub: R.I. ranks near bottom nationally for help starting a business

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranked third to last in WalletHub’s 2021 Best & Worst States to Start a Business rankings released Tuesday. The rankings are based on 28 metrics in three different categories: Business environment, access to resources and business costs. Rhode Island ranked No. 48 for business environment, No....
Vermont StateSt. Albans Messenger

Vermont ranks 3rd among best states to own electric vehicles, according to study

According to a study by AutoinsuranceEZ, Vermont ranked the third best state to own an electric vehicle after California and Massachusetts. The study used data from the U.S Department of Energy, EVAdoption and the United States Census Bureau, among others to determine the states with the most charging stations per capita, electric vehicle registrations per capita and electric vehicles incentives.
New York City, NYinformnny.com

REPORT: New York ranks in top 10 for least at-risk youth nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been found to be one of the states with the least at-risk youth nationwide. The report by the personal-finance website, WalletHub, 2021’s States with the Most At-Risk Youth, was released on Wednesday and determined the places where young Americans are not faring as well as others in the same age group.
Sioux Falls, SD101.9 KELO-FM

Study ranks Sioux Falls as best city for renters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new study says Sioux Falls is the best city in the nation for renters. To help prospective renters get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 22 key indicators of rental attractiveness and quality of life. The data set ranges from historical rental-price changes to the cost of living to job availability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy