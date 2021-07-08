New York ranks near the top of Best States to Live in study by WalletHub

Choosing where to live in the United States can be challenging, but a recent study by WalletHub may make the decision easier for prospective movers. WalletHub ranked 50 states based on 52 factors across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety. Some of WalletHub's "key indicators of livability" ranged from the cost of housing, income growth, education rate and the quality of hospitals. You can read more about the methodology used for this study on Wallethub's website.