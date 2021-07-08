Severe Weather Statement issued for Bowman, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Bowman; Slope A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR EASTERN BOWMAN...SOUTHEASTERN SLOPE AND WESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 539 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Amidon, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Scranton around 635 PM MDT. Reeder around 645 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bowman Haley Dam, Bucyrus, Griffin, Buffalo Springs and Gascoyne. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH