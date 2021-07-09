Teletubbies Have the Internet Freaking out After Reveal They're Legal Adults Now

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNot a day goes by without something random and borderline deranged going viral on Twitter, and on July 7, it was Teletubbies. If you don't remember this particular bit of children's media, this British import follows the low-stakes adventures of the four Teletubbies -- Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po -- as they interact with other characters like Noo-Noo the sentient vacuum cleaner, and eat Tubby custard. The surrealist show has always been a subject of interest for the internet, but when the show's official Twitter account shared that not only were the four Teletubbies fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but they were all 18 (despite the show originally premiering in 1997) and therefore legal adults, the memes exploded.

