DMX's (born Earl Simmons) official cause of death has been revealed months after his April 9th decease date. The late rapper died due to a heart attack, brought on by cocaine use, which cut off blood flow to his brain. He was 50 years old. According to a source at the Westchester County medical examiner’s office: “it was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” per Vulture.