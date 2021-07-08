Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Delaware County in central New York West Central Sullivan County in central New York Northeastern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 740 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carbondale, Callicoon, Forest City, Mayfield, Waymart, Union Dale, Rutledgedale, Equinunk, Pleasant Mount, Stalker, Hankins, Peabrook, Fremont, Vandling, Rileyville, Lookout, Aldenville, Abrahamsville, Browndale and Uniondale. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.