Derrick Lewis has never been shy about his feelings towards Greg Hardy and now Hardy is is doing the same. After a successful NFL career that saw him earn Pro-Bowl honors in 2013, Hardy was drummed out of the NFL following a domestic violence dispute (the charges were subsequently dropped) and pivoted to a career in MMA. He was signed by the UFC in 2018 after a win on the Contender Series and made his promotional debut in 2019 where Hardy’s past immediately made him a lightning rod for criticism. Chief among those critics was Lewis, the No. 3 heavyweight fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings and this week both men find themselves back in the news as Hardy will be facing Tai Tuivasa on the main card of UFC 264 this weekend and Lewis was just announced to be facing Ciryl Gane for an interim heavyweight title next month at UFC 265. Given their history, Hardy was asked about Lewis’ chances next month and “The Prince of War” pulled no punches when talking about “The Black Beast.”