The Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center opened this week for the first time in 16 months and just in time for tourists and the track. A team of volunteers, along with a couple of part-time staff members, and a visitor center director, Karen Verrigni, field questions from guests, which generally center around the best places to shop and eat, said Darryl Leggieri, president of Discover Saratoga, in a press release.