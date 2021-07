COVID-19 infections have risen 70% in the last few weeks, as areas of the country are again covered in red. Less than 50% of the country is fully vaccinated, putting us all in danger. With that in mind, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appeared on Face the Nation to discuss the oncoming surge and how you can stay safe from it—vaccinated or not, we may all be in danger if new mutants arise. Read on for five essential points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.