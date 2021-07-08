Beyond Meat Chicken Tenders Launch at 400 Restaurants Nationwide
Beyond Meat is rolling out the long-awaited chicken tenders to nearly 400 restaurants nationwide. The plant-based food tech company has been teasing the development of its meatless chicken products, and now consumers nationwide will be able to purchase an order of completely vegan chicken tenders. Previously, the California-based company has hosted trial runs for its Beyond Chicken Tenders, but finally, the company believes that the plant-based protein matches up to the taste and texture of traditional chicken tenders.943litefm.com
