Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Beyond Meat Chicken Tenders Launch at 400 Restaurants Nationwide

By Maxwell Rabb
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beyond Meat is rolling out the long-awaited chicken tenders to nearly 400 restaurants nationwide. The plant-based food tech company has been teasing the development of its meatless chicken products, and now consumers nationwide will be able to purchase an order of completely vegan chicken tenders. Previously, the California-based company has hosted trial runs for its Beyond Chicken Tenders, but finally, the company believes that the plant-based protein matches up to the taste and texture of traditional chicken tenders.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Food Drink#Restaurants Nationwide#Beyond Burger 3 0#Bad Mutha Clucka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
KFC
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Kung Pao Chicken Recipe

You can find kung pao chicken in almost every Chinese restaurant in the world, it seems. And though it may seem to be solely a Chinese-American creation, it actually did originate in the 19th century in China's Sichuan Province. According to the legend related by The World of Chinese, that's where a government official, Ding Baozhan, was served the dish made by the family chef of a friend who had once saved his life. Ding got the recipe from the chef and began cooking it for his own dinner parties. Afterward, the recipe for kung pao chicken spread like wildfire across China.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Twice Cooked Pork With Cabbage Recipe

Whether you're having a big dinner party with friends or a Friday night by yourself, you can usually bank on a classic Chinese dish that will be a big hit amongst all the diners. This twice cooked pork with cabbage sounds impressive and combines ingredients that create a super spicy, sweet authentic dish. However, this recipe developed by Ting Dalton isn't just really accessible and straightforward, it pairs super simple ingredients to create a really delicious meal.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Crispy plant-based bacon is the alternative protein ‘holy grail’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [Beyond Meat’s] burgers, meatballs, sausage links and other plant-based meat products are projected to generate more than $500 million in world-wide sales this year. …. WSJ: You’re developing...
Recipeslexiscleankitchen.com

Greek Chicken Kebabs

These Greek Chicken Kebabs are marinated in a delicious Greek inspired blend of flavors and come together quickly so you can have the best juicy and tender chicken skwers on the table for dinner tonight! Made in partnership with my friends at Farmer Focus. Greek Chicken Skewers. The perfect summer...
Agriculturefooddive.com

Why chicken is taking over plant-based meat

The chicken sandwich wars were last year's news. In 2021, the poultry battle royale is over plant-based chicken. The two leading plant-based meat companies, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, both said this month that they are launching new chicken products. Beyond Chicken Tenders were launched at about 400 restaurants nationwide on July 8. And the next week, Impossible Foods told Bloomberg it would be debuting chicken nuggets this fall.
Recipesthewatchdogonline.com

College Cooking: Avocado Salad

Avocados are a heartfelt and simply delicious superfood. They are full of vitamin C and vitamin E as well as omega-3, magnesium and potassium. Avocados can help with weight loss or maintenance of weight and they taste amazing in almost every dish. These three simple salads use avocados as the...
Food & DrinksPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Impossible Foods Announces New Vegan Chicken Nuggets

Impossible Foods just announced that it will enter the vegan chicken market this fall, presenting the company’s new plant-based Impossible Chicken Nuggets following rival Beyond Meat’s vegan chicken debut. Impossible Foods just unveiled this plant-based chicken product, saying that it will begin distribution within the foodservice sector before moving to retail. The product will make its first appearance during the DOT Foods - the largest food distributor in the United States - trade show next week.
Recipesmamagourmand.com

Grilled Parmesan Chicken

This post may contain affiliate links. Grilled Parmesan Chicken tastes just as heavenly and comforting as traditional chicken parm, but without the breadcrumbs, calories, or effort. This easy, healthy, gluten free recipe includes grilled polenta rounds for a whole meal in one!. healthy chicken parmesan with grilled polenta. Grilled chicken...
Food & DrinksFast Company

We taste tested the Beyond Meat version of Panda Express’s iconic, addictive orange chicken

If there were a list of the most iconic fast-food items of all time, perhaps the Big Mac would top it. Maybe the Whopper would come soon after. You probably wouldn’t have to go much further down the list to see Panda Express’s orange chicken. For so many, Panda Express is a staple of mall food courts and airports; for me, it was a key food group of my college days, when I frequented the local outlet more than I care to remember. But was there even any point going to the Chinese-American chain without getting a heaping scoop of that signature dish to lay so delectably upon an order of fried rice?
Agriculturevegnews.com

Will Vegan Meat Replace Animal Meat The Way the Cell Phones Replaced Landlines? This is What Beyond Meat’s CEO Says.

Producing meat by growing animals is an outdated technology that may soon be replaced by more efficient alternatives such as plant-based meat, a shift that may happen simliarly to the way landlines were nonchalantly replaced by cell phones. Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Time Magazine. “I’ve said this many times but nobody had to lambaste or denigrate the landline [when the cell phone came along]. We just came up with a better technology,” Brown said.
Food & DrinksPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

The 12 Best Non-Dairy Ice Creams, According to the Harshest Critics—Kids!

For our biggest product test yet, the growing category of dairy-free ice creams, we enlisted the toughest testers around: Kids, who don’t have to eat plant-based or vegan, and who have zero reasons to like dairy-free ice cream, aka "nice cream." These discerning judges told us honestly which flavors they would tuck into and serve at birthday parties, and which ones got a polite thumbs down.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Stock Wars: Beyond Meat Vs. Tattooed Chef

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches two leaders in a major industry sector, with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between a pair of companies in the vegan food sector: Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) and Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ:TTCF) The Case For...
Food & DrinksMidland Reporter-Telegram

Popeyes Stockpiles Chicken Meat Ahead of Nationwide Nugget Debut

(Bloomberg) -- Popeyes, the fast-food chain that drew attention for its popular fried-chicken sandwich in 2019, is stockpiling poultry as it prepares to launch a new nugget product at a time of industrywide chicken shortages. The business, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., has been building its frozen-chicken inventory for...
Food & DrinksStreetInsider.com

Beyond Meat (BYND) Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Beyond MeatÂ® (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today launched its new, awarding-winning Beyond ChickenÂ® Tenders. Crafted to look, cook and taste like traditional chicken tenders, the delicious plant-based Beyond Chicken Tenders are breaded to perfection for a crispy outside and irresistibly tender bite. Starting today, consumers can find the latest must-try product from Beyond Meat at select restaurants across the country.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
B98.5

Alert: Nationwide Recall Of Walmart & Sams Club Baked Goods

A nationwide recall was announced due to Listeria concerns for several products that were sold at both Walmart & Sams Club stores across the country. The 26 products being recalled are all baked goods, mostly muffins & mini muffins that were sold under the Great Value, and Marketplace brands. The products are produced by a company called Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Dunkin' Donuts Power Breakfast Sandwich Recipe

We love a good copycat recipe! There's no doubt that Dunkin' Donuts has a great menu filled with plenty of yummy items, including donuts, bagels, coffee, and our personal favorite — breakfast sandwiches. Dunkin's power breakfast sandwich is one of the best on the menu (in our opinion), and if you're looking for something on the lighter side, then this sandwich is for you. Rather than a bagel or biscuit, it features thin multigrain bread (Capozzoli prefers Arnold's brand), egg whites, and plenty of fresh bell peppers. The source of protein is a turkey sausage patty and it's topped with a slice of sharp white cheddar cheese. What's not to love about that?
Recipes100daysofrealfood.com

Oven-Baked Cheese “Fries”

The next time we have friends over for dinner this is what I’m putting out for an appetizer—Oven-Baked Cheese “Fries”! This new recipe would be great as a side dish to any family dinner as well … talk about switching things up from your same ol’ boring roasted potatoes. I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy