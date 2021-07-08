5 Things Cidiots Can Do in the HV Besides Crowd Apple Orchards

I know we've got some time until apple picking season but I thought I'd just try to get ahead of it. Every year we have the same complaint. Why does everyone come up from the city only to crowd the things we love to do the most? There was definitely an influx of people all year long because of COVID but ordinarily they like to come out during the fall only to crowd the apple orchards. Have you seen how some of these people look at a fresh picked apple? It's like they are an alien who just learned about the fruit for the first time.