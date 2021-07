The Chuck E. Cheese frozen pizzas are being launched by the brand into grocery stores to provide customers with an alternative way to enjoy the brand's signature dish. The pizzas were developed through a licensing partnership with Flatlander Foods, and come in two flavor options including Cheese and Pepperoni. The products are priced at just $6.99 each to make them a low-cost alternative for consumers to pick up when going into the brand's restaurant might not be possible.