Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Magic closing in on hiring Jamahl Mosley as next head coach

By Scott Rogust
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Magic are reportedly closing in on former Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, who has emerged as the strong frontrunner for the head coaching job. The Orlando Magic were in need of a new head coach after the organization parted ways with Steve Clifford at the conclusion of the regular-season. Just hours before the tipoff of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, the Magic have reportedly found their guy.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

112K+
Followers
303K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Jason Kidd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#The Orlando Magic#Espn#Wojespn#The Los Angeles Clippers#The New York Knicks#The Washington Wizards#The Chicago Bulls#The Boston Celtics#The Denver Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Related
NBAJanesville Gazette

Jonathan Isaac, numerous others excited about Magic hiring of Jamahl Mosley

The Twitter world was aflutter Sunday morning, immediately after word got out that the Orlando Magic had made former Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley their 15th head coach franchise history. Magic fans and people across the NBA were excited about the news. And, it wasn’t just Twitter. Magic standout Jonathan...
NBAHoopsHype

Milwaukee Bucks Coach

StatMuse: Giannis has scored more points in a playoff game than James Harden ever has. Imagine if he has any skill at all. pic.twitter.com/l6SzStJllY. “Giannis is the future of the NBA and his drive and athleticism have made him an undeniable force in the league,” said Alfie Brody, vice president of marketing for NBA 2K. “He’s the perfect cover athlete and we’re excited to feature him as our very first international cover star, as NBA 2K has a strong following with fans all over the world.” The NBA 2K19 Standard Edition will be available on Sept. 11 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC platforms.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.
NBANew York Post

DeMarcus Cousins is done with the Paul George ‘slander’

After missing a pair of late-game free throws in Game 3, Clippers forward Paul George was able to flip the script with a heroic performance in Los Angeles’ Game 5 win. The performance caused his teammate, the outspoken DeMarcus Cousins, to tell fans to cut the memes and put some respect on George’s name.

Comments / 0

Community Policy