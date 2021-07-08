Look Inside the New ‘Holistic’ Hard Cidery and Tasting Room in the Catskills

While you're exploring the Catskills this summer, check out this new hard cidery. Last year, so many local businesses had to close their doors for good because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's always disheartening to learn local business is struggling. But as we appear to be getting out of the pandemic, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. One of the biggest signs of that light is the number of new businesses opening in the area. And now, another new business has just been announced.