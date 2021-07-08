Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Penn Engineers Pave Way for Chip Components that Could Serve as Both RAM and ROM

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew materials may also enable entirely new paradigms for individual chip components and their overall design. One long-promised advance is the ferroelectric field-effect transistor, or FE-FET. Such devices could switch states rapidly enough to perform computation, but also be able to hold those states without being powered, enabling them to function as long-term memory storage. Serving double duty as both RAM and ROM, FE-FET devices would make chips more space efficient and powerful.

www.nextbigfuture.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rom#Startup#Nanotechnology#Biotechnology#Pave#Fe Fet#Fe Alscn#Nextbigfuture Com#Singularity University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Biology
Related
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Web hosting sector could be facing a long wait for component deliveries

Businesses in the web hosting industry could be waiting up to a year for component deliveries as the server sector continues to face ongoing shortages. According to Mitac Holding president Billy Ho, the server industry is currently having to wait up to 52 weeks for its component deliveries, which is set to only get worse in the second half of 2021, and little chance of improvement until 2022.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Microbially produced fibers: stronger than steel, tougher than Kevlar

(Nanowerk News) Spider silk is said to be one of the strongest, toughest materials on the Earth. Now engineers at Washington University in St. Louis have designed amyloid silk hybrid proteins and produced them in engineered bacteria. The resulting fibers are stronger and tougher than some natural spider silks. Their...
Medical & Biotechnextbigfuture.com

GPS Accuracy Improvements

China’s BeiDou global navigation system was completed in June 2020 provides positioning accuracy of 1.5 to two meters to anyone in the world. GPS World provides details. From March to June 2020, two BDS-3 GEO satellites were launched, while the in-orbit tests of two IGSO satellites, two GEO satellites, and two MEO satellites were completed. As the result, the global system constellation was successfully deployed.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Layer of three crystals produces a thousand times more power in solar cells

(Nanowerk News) The photovoltaic effect of ferroelectric crystals can be increased by a factor of 1,000 if three different materials are arranged periodically in a lattice. This has been revealed in a study by researchers at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). They achieved this by creating crystalline layers of barium titanate, strontium titanate and calcium titanate which they alternately placed on top of one another.
SoftwareScientific American

AI Designs Quantum Physics Experiments Beyond What Any Human Has Conceived

Quantum physicist Mario Krenn remembers sitting in a café in Vienna in early 2016, poring over computer printouts, trying to make sense of what MELVIN had found. MELVIN was a machine-learning algorithm Krenn had built, a kind of artificial intelligence. Its job was to mix and match the building blocks of standard quantum experiments and find solutions to new problems. And it did find many interesting ones. But there was one that made no sense.
MathematicsPhysics World

‘Second sound’ appears in germanium

Researchers in Spain and Italy have observed “second sound” in a room-temperature semiconductor for the first time. This phenomenon, which occurs when distinct waves of temperature pass through a material, had previously only been observed in exotic superfluids at ultracold temperatures (and, more recently, in graphite). Its surprise appearance in a material widely used in electronic chips could make it possible to improve the performance of electric devices by managing waste heat better.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ram Promises Electric Truck Could Dominate The Segment

The Ford F-150 Lightning has arrived. Later next year, the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado will have its debut. That leaves Ram, Detroit's third truck brand. Although it won't launch its pure battery-electric truck until 2024, Ram is hardly going to be late to the party. Its timing could have some significant benefits because it can already study one of its two major rivals inside and out. The goal is to surpass both rivals. But there's one central thing Ram wants all of its loyal customers to know: zero compromises will be made.
Computer Sciencehelpnetsecurity.com

Paving the way for women in industrial cybersecurity research

The professional journey an individual takes is heavily influenced by the people they are surrounded with throughout their life. From an early age, I knew I wanted to study computer science and I was probably one of five girls in my class. Despite the lack of representation I was exposed...
CollegesEurekAlert

Pneumatic RAM chip (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
Energy Industryinsidescience.org

New Material Paves Way for Recovering Wasted Energy

(Inside Science) -- A mind-boggling proportion of the world’s energy is lost as waste heat. Most gas-powered cars use less than 30% of the energy from fuel to move down the road. The vast majority of energy gets dissipated as heat, mostly due to inefficiencies while running the engine. About one-third of the energy consumed by industrial processes that occur at refineries, steel mills, and other sites is also squandered as lost heat.
CarsRoad & Track

An All-Electric Ram Is on the Way

A change is a comin'. Ten years ago, the idea of an all-electric pickup truck sounded fanciful on its face. Batteries in 2011 were hardly good enough to supply the puny electric motors in the Nissan Leaf. Towing was an absurd proposition. Just a decade later, we now have confirmation that all three of America's best-selling trucks will offer full-electric versions by 2025.
PhysicsPhys.org

Anomalous quantum transport phenomena observed in fractal photonic lattices

Fractals are complex structures that usually exhibit self-similarity and have a non-integer dimension. The terminology "fractal" was first introduced by the famous mathematician Benoit B. Mandelbrot. He noticed that here and there, many natural objects were fractals, such as snowflakes, branching trees, coastline, etc. Outside of nature, fractal patterns or structures are also artificially created. One famous fractal type, Sierpinski gaskets, are widely used not only in the decoration of churches in ancient times, but also in modern artificial device engineering. So far, the feature of fractality has been reported in a wide range of fields including quantum mechanics, optics, finance, physiology, etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy