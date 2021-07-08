Penn Engineers Pave Way for Chip Components that Could Serve as Both RAM and ROM
New materials may also enable entirely new paradigms for individual chip components and their overall design. One long-promised advance is the ferroelectric field-effect transistor, or FE-FET. Such devices could switch states rapidly enough to perform computation, but also be able to hold those states without being powered, enabling them to function as long-term memory storage. Serving double duty as both RAM and ROM, FE-FET devices would make chips more space efficient and powerful.www.nextbigfuture.com
Comments / 0