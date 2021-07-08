Penn Engineers Pave Way for Chip Components that Could Serve as Both RAM and ROM

The Ford F-150 Lightning has arrived. Later next year, the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado will have its debut. That leaves Ram, Detroit's third truck brand. Although it won't launch its pure battery-electric truck until 2024, Ram is hardly going to be late to the party. Its timing could have some significant benefits because it can already study one of its two major rivals inside and out. The goal is to surpass both rivals. But there's one central thing Ram wants all of its loyal customers to know: zero compromises will be made.