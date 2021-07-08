Cancel
Star Trek Strange New Worlds: Anson Mount gives older fans hope for series

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleAnson Mount wants older fans to have hope for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Newer versions of Star Trek have been polarizing, to say the least. There are many video essays as to why this has been the case, and some of the criticisms are fair. Anson Mount is aware of this and has pretty much been thrust into the conversation as the voice of hope. His arrival on Star Trek: Discovery’s second season as Captain Pike was praised by nearly everyone. He brought confidence and charm that added to the show.

