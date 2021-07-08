Preparing for more deaf or hard of hearing children in mainstream schools
As Chief Program Officer of Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech (Clarke), I am part of a team that teaches children who are deaf or hard of hearing to listen and talk. Over the past decade, I’ve witnessed a significant increase in the number of children who are deaf or hard of hearing enter mainstream school by kindergarten—sometimes even earlier. With specialized support and administrative collaboration, these children can thrive, meeting their academic, social and developmental milestones along the way.districtadministration.com
