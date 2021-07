In “My Father When Young,” Michael Tisserand presents evidence that his father had an unknown artistic side that he shut down before becoming a family man. Everybody had a pandemic project. Some worked their way through the Criterion Collection, some did jigsaw puzzles, and others cleaned out closets. Writer Michael Tisserand took on one such housekeeping project, going through boxes of his late father Jerry’s stuff that he had simply stashed. He had put off the task off because it was the kind of chore that, once started, would become all-consuming. What do you do with the remnants of your dad’s life?