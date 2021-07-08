Minneapolis to evaluate pursuit policy after motorist killed
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday the city will review its police pursuit policy after a chase that ended with an officer hitting and killing an innocent motorist. Frey called the crash that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier early Tuesday “a horrific tragedy.” Frazier was an uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who captured cellphone video of George Floyd s death in May 2020 as he was being arrested by Minneapolis police.www.independent.co.uk
