Traffic Accidents

Minneapolis to evaluate pursuit policy after motorist killed

By Independent TV
The Independent
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday the city will review its police pursuit policy after a chase that ended with an officer hitting and killing an innocent motorist. Frey called the crash that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier early Tuesday “a horrific tragedy.” Frazier was an uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who captured cellphone video of George Floyd s death in May 2020 as he was being arrested by Minneapolis police.

