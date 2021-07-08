Cancel
NFL

Report: Patriots, Gilmore Plan To Talk Before Training Camp

By Nick Coit
ABC6.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reporting Thursday the Patriots and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are planning to talk before Training Camp later this month to potentially agree on a new contract.

