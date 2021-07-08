Cancel
Providence, RI

Former Friar LaDontae Henton Joins PC Men’s Basketball Coaching Staff

By Nick Coit
ABC6.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. — It was announced today (July 8) by Providence College Head Coach Ed Cooley that LaDontae Henton has been hired as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach for the men’s basketball program. Henton replaces Matthew Garvey who resigned last month to continue his coaching career at the prep school level. This season will be Henton’s second stint at Providence, but first on staff as he played for the Friars from 2011-2015 while getting his degree in Social Science.

