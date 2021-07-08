Report: Coyle Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Camp

Lakins underwent successful surgery to fix a recurrent olecranon stress fracture in his right elbow Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Lakins was placed on the 10-day injured list June 30 and was later transferred to the 60-day IL on July 3. The 27-year-old will likely miss the remainder of the season following the surgery, but manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that the right-hander could "possibly" be ready for spring training in 2022, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Lakins posted a 5.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 24:17 K:BB across 24 appearances (one start) prior to suffering the injury.
