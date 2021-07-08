Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Report: Coyle Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Camp

By Nick Coit
ABC6.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reporting Thursday Bruins forward Charlie Coyle recently underwent knee surgery. Coyle is expected to be recovered & ready for Training Camp in September.

www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Coyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Surgery#Flutoshinzawa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Is the Arvidsson Trade a Sign of Things to Come?

The first domino fell in the National Hockey League’s summer trading frenzy that is expected and no, it didn’t include the Boston Bruins. However, even though it didn’t, it might be a sign of things to come for general manager Don Sweeney. Thursday morning, the Nashville Predators sent right wing...
MLBtheScore

A's reliever Rosenthal undergoing season-ending hip surgery

Oakland Athletics reliever Trevor Rosenthal will undergo season-ending hip surgery on Thursday in Colorado to repair a torn labrum, manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday, according to MLB.com's Alyson Footer. The right-hander signed a one-year, $11-million contract with Oakland in late February, but he opened the season on the injured list...
NHLdiscoverestevan.com

Bruins Add Superstar Sartor In Trade With Wayway

It's been a long time since the MJHL saw an 18-year-old with the kind of scoring prowess Mikol Sartor displayed in his last season with the Winnipeg Blues. Now, as a 20-year-old, Sartor is on his way to Estevan. The Estevan Bruins acquired the high-scoring forward in a three-way trade...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Travis Lakins: Undergoes succesful elbow surgery

Lakins underwent successful surgery to fix a recurrent olecranon stress fracture in his right elbow Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Lakins was placed on the 10-day injured list June 30 and was later transferred to the 60-day IL on July 3. The 27-year-old will likely miss the remainder of the season following the surgery, but manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that the right-hander could "possibly" be ready for spring training in 2022, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Lakins posted a 5.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 24:17 K:BB across 24 appearances (one start) prior to suffering the injury.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Anthony Schwartz: Expected to be ready for camp

The Browns expect Schwartz (hamstring) will be ready when training camp begins July 27, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. Schwartz brings elite speed at wide receiver, but he has a host of more experienced players in front of him, so expectations should be measured for the third-round pick out of Auburn. The rookie could carve out some long-term value if he shows he's capable of being more than just a deep-ball threat, but Schwartz will likely begin his professional career as a situational receiver.
Boston, MA985thesportshub.com

Charlie Coyle recently underwent surgery to repair multiple knee injuries

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle recently underwent surgery to repair multiple injuries in his left knee, his agents Bob Norton and Glen Giovanucci revealed to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. Coyle’s surgery was to repair an “avulsion fracture” in his left kneecap and a small tear in his patellar tendon. He’s expected...
MLBWCNC

Braves star Acuña to undergo 'season-ending surgery'

ATLANTA — All-star outfielder Ronald Acuña, Jr. is out for the rest of the season following a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee, the Braves announced late Saturday night. The injury happened earlier in the day on Saturday as the team faced off against the Miami Marlins....
NBARealGM

Kawhi Leonard Undergoes Surgery For Partially Torn ACL

Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee. The Los Angeles Clippers did not announce a timeline for his return. Leonard will likely become a free agent this offseason. Leonard suffered the injury in Game 4 of the second round and no diagnosis was announced.
NBAYardbarker

Report: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Underwent Surgery for Knee Injury

Kawhi Leonard's run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs ended prematurely when he suffered a knee injury during the second-round series against the Utah Jazz. After helping the Los Angeles Clippers, even the series 2-2 with two-straight wins back in early June, the remainder of Leonard's postseason run was suddenly in jeopardy.
UFCchatsports.com

Undergoes Successful Surgery On Broken Leg

Conor McGregor just underwent successful 3.5 hour surgery in Los Angeles ... where doctors inserted a rod in his tibia and plates and screws in his fibula, sources tell TMZ Sports. McGregor -- who suffered the gruesome lower leg injury during his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 --...
NFLnumberfire.com

Buffalo's Zack Moss (ankle) expected to be ready for training camp

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (ankle) is expected to participate in training camp after off-season ankle surgery. According to head coach Sean McDermott, Moss has "done a phenomenal job rehabbing" and remains on track for training camp. Expect the 23-year old to play a similar committee role with Devin Singletary after Moss accounted for 576 scrimmage yards and 5 touchdowns on 126 total touches.
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning's Victor Hedman to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 3-4 Weeks

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman will undergo surgery on a torn meniscus, which comes with a three-to-four week recovery timetable. Joe Smith of The Athletic reported Hedman initially suffered the knee injury March 30, but played through the ailment during the Bolts' playoff run to their second straight Stanley Cup title.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

RUSH Underwent Knee Surgery After ROH 'Suspension'

On May 7, Ring of Honor announced that La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, Kenny King and Bestia del Ring) were suspended without pay for the month of May due to "an accumulation of lawless actions." Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, RUSH revealed the reason behind the "suspension."
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Source: Boston Bruins Will “Go Hard” After Barclay Goodrow

Are the Boston Bruins set to go after forward Barclay Goodrow again?. Prior to the 2020 NHL Trade deadline, the Boston Bruins were quietly one of a handful of teams that were considered front-runners for then-San Jose Sharks forward Barclay Goodrow. Goodrow and a 2020 third round draft pick (previously acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers), ended up being dealt to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Lightning’s 2020 first round pick and forward Anthony Greco. The six-foot-two, 203-pound Goodrow went on to become an integral piece to the Lightning’s 2020 Stanley Cup run in the bubble and even more important to second straight run that saw them raise Lord Stanley again last Wednesday in Tampa Bay.
NHLYardbarker

Rangers should look elsewhere than recently bought out defenseman Ryan Suter

The Minnesota Wild, desperate to protect players from the Seattle Kraken and looking for cap space made two big moves today. Bill Guerin announced the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, both had no move clauses. That meant the Wild had to protect them and expose a player like Matt Dumba to Seattle.
NBAfantasypros.com

Kawhi Leonard (knee) undergoes surgery to repair partially torn right ACL

Leonard missed all of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns with a partially torn ACL in his right knee, which he finally addressed via surgery on Tuesday. The perennial All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game for the Clippers across 52 games during the 2020-21 regular season.
NHLzonecoverage.com

The Parise and Suter Signings Were a Welcome Big Swing That Missed

Looking back at it all, Barry Melrose declaring the Minnesota Wild as the favorite to win the Stanley Cup in 2013 might go down as one of the most hilariously bad takes of the 2010s. You can’t blame him, though. Everyone was shocked when the Wild — a team led by a rookie head coach with a defensive-minded system that only had a few NHL-ready prospects to lure free agents — somehow put together an enticing enough package to sign both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. There was so much excitement that the mulleted long-time ESPN hockey analyst got caught up in it.
NHLNBC Sports

Charlie Coyle has offseason surgery, should be on ice for camp

Charlie Coyle had a difficult 2020-21 NHL season for the Boston Bruins, but he should enter the upcoming campaign in a better place physically after undergoing offseason surgery. The Boston Globe's Matt Porter reported Thursday that "Coyle is recovering from mid-June surgery to repair an avulsion fracture in his left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy