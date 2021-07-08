Report: Coyle Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Camp

Are the Boston Bruins set to go after forward Barclay Goodrow again?. Prior to the 2020 NHL Trade deadline, the Boston Bruins were quietly one of a handful of teams that were considered front-runners for then-San Jose Sharks forward Barclay Goodrow. Goodrow and a 2020 third round draft pick (previously acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers), ended up being dealt to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Lightning’s 2020 first round pick and forward Anthony Greco. The six-foot-two, 203-pound Goodrow went on to become an integral piece to the Lightning’s 2020 Stanley Cup run in the bubble and even more important to second straight run that saw them raise Lord Stanley again last Wednesday in Tampa Bay.