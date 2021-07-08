Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Here's How Many UFO Sightings There Have Been In Texas

Posted by 
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFOs are a hot topic after the U.S. intelligence community released a report in June about mysterious flying crafts. The report examined more than 100 incidents where military pilots saw unidentified aircrafts performing maneuvers that defy the laws of physics. While the military didn't find conclusive proof that aliens have visited earth, it couldn't rule out the possibility that alien life exists.

967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
824
Followers
353
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Stephenville, TX
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufos#The Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
UFO
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
SPY

How to Prepare For An Alien Invasion, Since The U.S Government Has Not Denied Their Existence

Aliens are in the air (maybe). If you’re like us, you’ve been wondering a bit more about what exists beyond our galaxy every since the government released an unclassified report that seriously discussed extraterrestrial life for the first time in our nation’s history. Lifeforms on other planets have always been a fascination among Americans, given the secrecy around Area 51 and scattered civilian reports of UFO sightings throughout history. It’s natural to look up and wonder what else is out there, but it becomes even more pressing when “out there” becomes right here on earth. Nearly 120 incidents of UFO sightings have been recorded over the past two decades by U.S Navy pilots, and the documents released by the Director of National Intelligence shed some light, albeit not a lot, on what they might be.
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

How many people have been vaccinated in El Paso?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly 1 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region, according to city data. City vaccination data show a total of 970,164 vaccine doses have been administered in El Paso. People ages 65 and older having the highest percentage of being fully vaccinated.
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
AstronomyPopular Mechanics

There's a Wobble in the Moon's Orbit. That's Not Good.

High tides will get even higher as the sea level rises due to climate change. The moon's 18.6-year "wobble" will also affect the rising tides. Altogether, these factors will lead to more "nuisance flood" days per year. Thanks to rising sea levels and a wobble in the moon's orbit, the...
Aerospace & Defensenationalgeographic.com

Where earthbound travelers can search for extraterrestrial life

Here’s where believers and skeptics alike can see U.S. scientists at work. Are we alone in the universe? According to the United States government, the answer is still up in the air. The Pentagon’s unclassified report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) released in June contains a detailed analysis of data...
Texas Statecrossroadstoday.com

Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional

PLANO, Texas (AP) — The explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged the two next door, injuring six people, may not have been an accident, officials said Wednesday. Previously, fire officials had said that a gas leak in the Plano home that was destroyed Monday was...
Astronomyfoxwilmington.com

Hubble Space Telescope delivers first images since shutdown

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope (HST) has delivered its first images since the telescope’s payload computer suddenly halted on June 13. The pictures show a galaxy with what the agency calls “extended spiral arms” and said in a release is the first high-resolution look at a pair of colliding galaxies. The...
Earth SciencePosted by
SlashGear

This 2050 Earth map is an ominous glimpse of our future

A new interactive map shows the likely impact of climate change and industrial development on the Earth’s surface, an ominous prediction of how vulnerable our planet will be as we head toward 2050. The new 2050 global land cover map is part of Esri’s Living Atlas, tapping satellite imagery and more for a glimpse into the next three decades.
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
Texas StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Texas

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 603,170 Americans have died — and that number still continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 184 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Texas, deaths attributable to the coronavirus […]
Flagstaff, AZMIT Technology Review

Why NASA should visit Pluto again

In 1930, Clyde Tombaugh, a 25-year-old amateur astronomer, spied a small, dim object in the night sky. He’d been working at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, for about a year when he used a blink comparator—a special kind of microscope that can examine and compare images—to glimpse what was for a time considered to be the ninth planet in our solar system: Pluto.
Astronomycoolhunting.com

The Search for ExtraterrestrialMegastructures

For the first time in their history, NASA recently began funding searches for artificial extraterrestrial megastructures. While the agency has looked for life in space for decades, it’s been via biosignatures rather than technosignatures; signs of biological processes rather than signs of technological activity, which indicate higher intelligence. As Mordechai Rorvig writes for VICE, the existing department SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, founded in 1984) is “about looking for signs of technology, but there can be no technology without life evolving to build it, first.” That means the search for artificial megastructures is on, and the hypothesized finds are fascinating—such as star-sized supercomputers. “It will be exciting to see what we find, even if just astrophysical oddities,” Steve Croft (radio astronomer and leader of the Breakthrough Listen project at Berkeley’s SETI Research Center) tells VICE’s Motherboard. Read more there.
Aerospace & Defenseairspacemag.com

NASA Wants Standards for Evaluating Claims of Extraterrestrial Life

The burgeoning field of astrobiology and its search for life beyond Earth has high hurdles aplenty, from hunting for habitable exoplanets to trying to understand life as we don’t know it. All the steps in this research are challenging, but the last step may be the most daunting of all: How to prove to fellow scientists that claims about extraterrestrial life are sound, then how to communicate the findings to the public in a responsible way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy