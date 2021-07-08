7 incredible hikes in Portugal
Portugal’s wonderful walking potential is all the better because so few people know about it. The country’s hiking heartland is Parque Nacional da Peneda-Gerês, Portugal’s only national park. But, there are a number of smaller ‘natural’ parks hidden away in the country's inland region. There are also some great day hikes a quick hop from prime tourist areas, meaning even casual strollers (rather than seasoned ramblers) can set foot in Portugal’s pristine countryside with ease. Here’s our pick of some of Portugal’s best hikes.www.lonelyplanet.com
Comments / 0