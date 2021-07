The man arrested for the attempted murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault of a 16-year-old female has been identified as the owner of Estes Park Escape Rooms. According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, 39-year-old Jacobo Wright Mendoza is currently in the Larimer County Jail facing charges of Murder in the First Degree (Attempted), Second Degree Kidnapping-Victim Sex Assault, Unlawful Sexual Contact by the Use of Force, and Assault in the Second Degree (Attempted).