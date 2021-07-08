Why ‘The Match’ Is a Big Deal For Montana

Right now we are less than two months away from the start of college football and we can't be more excited. Montana State Bobcat football is coming up soon with their first game on Saturday, September 4th, 2021 against the University of Wyoming Cowboys. The thing is the first game of the season is an away game in Laramie, Wyoming. The first home game for the Bobcats is on Saturday, September 11th against the University of Drake Bulldogs and will be a night game.