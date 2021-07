Damian Lillard offered a somewhat ominous warning to the Portland Trail Blazers in a new interview about his future with the organization. Lillard was asked in an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports whether the star guard felt the Blazers were putting in as much effort as he was to become a championship-caliber team. Lillard responded by saying he had always looked in the mirror and deemed his performance unacceptable when the team didn’t win, and had assumed the rest of the organization did the same.