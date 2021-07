A little context first - I still have the Lumia 1020, still fully 'working'* under Windows Phone 8.1 and I also still have the PD-95G 'Lumia 1020 Camera grip', also still holding a charge. Eight years ago I was a bit underwhelmed by the accessory, reckoning that with all the DSLR grip bulk then a higher capacity battery could have been squeezed in. I still think that, but in its defense at least it was released and was a perfect fit for our favourite camera-toting smartphone of the era.