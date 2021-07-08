Cancel
Cell Phones

FDA clears Natural Cycles birth control app for use with wearables

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 12 days ago

Since 2018, an app called has allowed women to track their temperature and menstrual cycle as a way to know whether they’re fertile. In that time, the process of using the app hasn’t changed significantly. Every morning when you wake up, it asks that you take your temperature with a basal thermometer and log that data. And while Natural Cycles says it’s okay for users to miss some days, the app is at its most effective as a contraception method when someone is methodical. With typical usage, the software is 93 percent effective at preventing unwanted pregnancies, according to .

