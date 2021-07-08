Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 132 new cases, totaling 206,128

krwg.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 132 additional COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths. As of today, there are 67 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Comments / 4

