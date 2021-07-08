San Marcos Homelessness Committee to discuss public camping ban

Following expectations of a statewide ban on homeless encampments in Texas public areas, San Marcos city officials created the San Marcos Homelessness Committee in May 2021. The San Marcos Homelessness Committee aims to look into the various sides of homelessness and housing vulnerability and seeks to address these issues in an understanding and inclusive way. With these ideas fresh on the minds of its members, the committee will soon decide how to approach House Bill 1925.