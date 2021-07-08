Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naperville, IL

The Big Map of Things to Do with Kids in Chicago’s Suburbs is Bigger and Better!

By Katie Mayle
Posted by 
Kidlist
Kidlist
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While our family is always up for an adventure, often times deciding on things to do with kids can be a bit intimidating. What’s nearby? What if the weather doesn’t cooperate? Towns near us are always filled with must-see stops, but we tend to stick to locations that are only a short drive away. I love looking at the map below to help us add an extra stop to a day of fun, or to pivot if we find that our original plans aren’t working out. The map may even help you find a nearby gem you didn’t know about. We’ve added even more fun destinations and indoor fun this summer, too. Happy exploring!

mykidlist.com

Comments / 0

Kidlist

Kidlist

Western Springs, IL
38
Followers
139
Post
312
Views
ABOUT

Your resource for kid-friendly activities, events and classes in the west and southwest suburbs of Chicago.

 https://mykidlist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Naperville, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Naperville, IL
Lifestyle
City
Glen Ellyn, IL
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Map#The Suburbs#Beaches#Splash Pads#Dupage Children S Museum#Jelly Belly Factory Tours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Kids
News Break
Relationships
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks

BOSTON (AP) — The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident. Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy