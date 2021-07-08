The Big Map of Things to Do with Kids in Chicago’s Suburbs is Bigger and Better!
While our family is always up for an adventure, often times deciding on things to do with kids can be a bit intimidating. What’s nearby? What if the weather doesn’t cooperate? Towns near us are always filled with must-see stops, but we tend to stick to locations that are only a short drive away. I love looking at the map below to help us add an extra stop to a day of fun, or to pivot if we find that our original plans aren’t working out. The map may even help you find a nearby gem you didn’t know about. We’ve added even more fun destinations and indoor fun this summer, too. Happy exploring!mykidlist.com
