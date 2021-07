Our NBA Draft scouting report series continues with a look at Josh Christopher, a high upside shooting guard out of Arizona State. Josh Christopher, a 6’4 shooting guard with a 6’9 wingspan, was the No. 10 overall recruit coming out of high school in 2020, but a leg injury ended his up-and-down freshman year at Arizona State after just 15 games. His peaks proved he could score — including a 28-point outing versus Villanova on just 17 shots — but he wasn’t always the most efficient (he shot just 43% from the field and 31% from 3 on 59 attempts), and some scouts are skeptical that he can do much else at an NBA level.