Black Widow spoilers: Does Stan Lee have a cameo in Black Widow?

The first thing to get over is that Natasha Romanoff is still dead in the MCU continuity, and there’s no bringing her back. But for those that have seen the Black Widow movie, there’s likely already an outcry for the story to continue since the idea of Black Widow has gone beyond Natasha without pause considering all the trainees that were seeded throughout the world by General Dreykov, as it was shown in the movie. Oh yeah, spoilers are coming, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet, it’s probably best to look away at this time. But for those that have seen the movie, the idea that there are still plenty of Black Widow candidates out there ready to be discovered, it’s not hard to think that this could provide a great deal of material a sequel that might even be great to see as an anthology that could detail the lives of the most skilled and deadly assassins that were trained in the fabled Red Room. Of course, there are two names that should be given the highest consideration, as Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, whose characters were both trained in the Red Room, should be given the nod first and foremost.