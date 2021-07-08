Birmingham businesswoman Jessica Taylor launches US Senate campaign

(WHNT) — Birmingham-based businesswoman and former congressional candidate Jessica Taylor has announced a bid to replace Richard Shelby in the U.S. Senate. According to her campaign website, Taylor is a native of Calhoun County and alumna of Jacksonville State University. She earned a law degree from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law. In 2010, she founded Azimuth, a full-service grant-consulting firm where she serves as chairwoman and chief vision officer.