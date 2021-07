Who rules in America? Is it a handful of unaccountable elites, who concoct and enforce standards arbitrarily? Or is it the American people? If the answer is the former, we should pack up the American experiment, issue aristocratic titles, and be done with the charade of having a Constitution. Big Tech's actions to censor everyday Americans stagger the imagination. As our nation moves closer to being governed by unaccountable, unelected elites, we are here to hold them accountable because we aren't ready to give up on the American experiment.