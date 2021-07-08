Cancel
1:3 Zack Snyder’s Justice League Steppenwolf Statue Really Shines

SuperHeroHype
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article1:3 Zack Snyder’s Justice League Steppenwolf Statue Really Shines. Opinions may vary on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but most will agree on at least one thing. His monstrous, shiny, spiky Steppenwolf makes a far more intimidating foe than Joss Whedon’s tall guy in a funny hat. But what works on screen can seem hard to capture in a collectible. So many pointy parts, and so much metallic sheen. Prime 1 Studio, however, have done a fantastic job. Part of that is size. A Steppenwolf statue at one-third scale still stands over three feet tall. This allows his details to figuratively and literally shine, using the glossiest metal paint the designers could find.

