1:3 Zack Snyder’s Justice League Steppenwolf Statue Really Shines

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As far as comic book blockbusters go, none have had the unprecedented life of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. While the titular filmmaker’s vision was greatly altered for the theatrical cut, that was amended when Snyder Cut was released on HBO Max. Since then, Snyder has been teasing what he originally had in mind for the two sequels, and some fan art has brought one of his storyboard images to life.