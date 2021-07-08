Cancel
Retail

Security Assurance Market is Expected to Boom Worldwide by 2026 | Microsoft, IBM, Avaya, Sogeti

Las Vegas Herald
 12 days ago

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Security Assurance Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Security Assurance Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Security Assurance market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Security Assurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

MarketsSentinel

High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Share and Analysis (2021-2028): Market Trends and Growth Opportunities | IBM, Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Alphabet, and Achronix Semiconductor

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market By Chip Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, and ASIC): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report provides a detailed study of the global HPC chipset market covering a number of important aspects such as current...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Internet Security Hardware Market is Going to Boom with Cisco Systems, SonicWall, Fortinet

Latest released the research study on Global Internet Security Hardware Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Internet Security Hardware Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Internet Security Hardware. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems (United States),Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China),Zyxel (Taiwan),SonicWall (United States),Bitdefender (Romania),Protectli (United States),BullGuard (United Kingdom),Fortinet, Inc. (United States),Ubiquiti Inc. (United States),Palo Alto Networks (United States).
Technologyhoustonmirror.com

Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Google, Cognex, IBM, Deloitte

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Transformation In Manufacturing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

SaaS-based IT Security Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., McAfee, Inc.

The ' SaaS-based IT Security market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, SaaS-based IT Security market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, SaaS-based IT Security market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
SoftwareSentinel

At 20.80% CAGR, Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Estimated to Attain $5.43 Billion By 2026 | Alteryx Inc., IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Predictive Analytics in Banking Market By Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and SME), Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Customer Management, Sales and Marketing, Workforce Management and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”.
TechnologySentinel

AI in Healthcare Market Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2031 | Nuance Communications, Inc., DeepMind Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation and Microsoft and NVIDIA Corporation.

InsightSLICE is a leading global market research firm is pleased to announce its new report on the AI in Healthcare Market. The report provides a complete briefing on strategic recommendations, trends, segmentation, use case analysis, competititecve intelligence, global and regional forecast to 2031. Global AI in Healthcare market report also...
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Industrial Automation System Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Rockwell Automation, GE, Yokogawa Electric

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Industrial Automation System Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Facility Management Services Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | IBM, Oracle, SAP

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Facility Management Services Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

SaaS-Based Expense Management Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | IBM Corporation ,Oracle Corporation ,CyberShift, Inc.

[United States 2021]: The latest study released on the Global SaaS-Based Expense Management Market by AMA Research estimate market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The SaaS-Based Expense Management market study covers important analysis data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-evaluate study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Cyber Security as a Service Market Share, Growth Forecast- Industry Outlook

Cyber Security as a Service Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Cyber Security as a Service...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

AI in Information and Communications Technology Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Intel, Microsoft, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AI in Information and Communications Technology Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AI in Information and Communications Technology market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AI in Information and Communications Technology Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Human Capital Management Software Market to See Huge Growth by Workday, Oracle, Kronos, Ultimate Software

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Human Capital Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Human Capital Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Human Capital Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Video Conferencing Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Microsoft, Google, Citrix Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Video Conferencing Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Video Conferencing Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Video Conferencing Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google Inc. (United States),Microsoft (United States),West Unified Communications Services (United States),Adobe Systems Incorporated (United States),Arkadin (France),JOYCE CR (Czechia),Vidyo (United States),Cisco (United States),Zoho Meeting (United States),Citrix Systems (United States).
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Asset Performance Management Software Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Siemens, GE Digital, SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Asset Performance Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Asset Performance Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Asset Performance Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market 2021-2026 SWOT Analysis, by Key Players: AT&T, Avaya, Dialogic, GENBAND, TokBox, Alcatel-Lucent, Apple, Apidaze, Blackboard, CafeX Communications, Cisco, Digium, Ericsson, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Mitel Networks, Polycom, Opera, Oracle, TWILIO,

Introduction & Scope: Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market. This in-depth research offering entailing key developments in Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market have demonstrated extensive information pertaining to detailed coverage, with appropriate references of definition, application and regional scope. This well-researched market output delivers pertinent details on various concurrent...
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Cyber security Market Report 2020: IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, McAfee, Cisco, and Symantec

Global Cyber security Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2028 presents a profound comprehension regarding the functioning and expansion of the market. The report contains a variety of experiences about industry and business arrangements that will support to remain in front of the opposition. Furthermore, with the full traction analysis of the overall Cyber security market, the Cyber security market report provides an overview of the market with the total segmentation by end-user, sort, application, as well as country. The Cyber security study provides skilled market analysis to determine the main suppliers by integrating all the relevant goods and services to understand the leading industry players’ positions in the Cyber security market. In addition, a detailed overview of the cutting-edge research of competitors as well as new industry patterns with market drivers, threats, constraints, and opportunities in the Cyber security market is also presented by the global market to provide accurate perspectives and recent scenarios for accurate decisions.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Analytics Solutions Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Google

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Analytics Solutions Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Analytics Solutions Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Analytics Solutions. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation (United States),Accenture Plc (Ireland),IBM Corporation (United States),Google LLC (United States),Facebook Inc. (United States),Adobe Systems Inc. (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Salesforce.com Inc. (United States),Verizon Media (United States),Splunk Inc. (United States).
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

On-Call Scheduling Software Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Kronos, 1Call, PetalMD

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "On-Call Scheduling Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the On-Call Scheduling Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Qualcomm, Broadcom, DSP Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smartphone Audio Codecs market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

IT Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Microsoft, VMware

Latest released the research study on Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IT Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. (United States),Paessler AG (Germany),Nagios Enterprises, LLC (United States),IBM (United States),Zabbix LLC (United States),Microsoft (United States),Dynatrace (United States),Micro Focus International plc (United Kingdom),VMware, Inc. (United States).

