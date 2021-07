Boulder’s downtown district is known as the community’s living room bringing all of us together and also as a well-known, world-class destination for shopping, dining and entertainment. Unfortunately, time and COVID-19 have taken a considerable toll on some of downtown, including the Pearl Street Mall and Civic Area. These are amazing assets for our community, but they are also in dire need of significant investment, improvements and upgrades to extend their longevity, and to increase safety and cleanliness — which are now more important than ever. As a socially and globally responsible city, the public amenities in Boulder’s downtown core should reflect these values.