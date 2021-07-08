Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

State GOP to vote on Lankford, Inhofe censure

By Reese Gorman
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbatQ_0arVk1FP00
Sen. James Lankford is shown at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The Oklahoma State Republican Party will vote on a censure resolution for Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford at its July 17 State Committee Meeting. AP Photo / Susan Walsh

NORMAN — In a rare move, the Oklahoma State Republican Party will vote on a censure resolution for Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford at its July 17 State Committee Meeting, according to an agenda obtained by The Transcript.

According to the official agenda — which is not yet public — the censure resolution was introduced by Wayne Hill, chair of the Osage County Republican Party.

Hill and the Oklahoma GOP, which speaks for party chair John Bennett, did not respond to The Transcript’s requests for comment.

The resolution — posted to Facebook Tuesday and added to the agenda later that night — calls for a censure of Lankford and Inhofe because the Oklahoma GOP believes the senators failed former President Donald Trump by not objecting to the electoral college Jan. 6 after the Capitol insurrection.

While Lankford initially announced his intent to object to the results, he changed course and voted to certify them following the insurrection.

“On Jan. 6, 2021, Sen. Lankford, after resuming the interrupted session, publicly rescinded his previous support of reviewing electoral votes integrity before certification,” the resolution reads.

The resolution also claims that both Lankford and Inhofe wrongly blamed Trump supporters for the insurrection, saying that there was “mere circumstantial evidence” to prove it was Trump supporters. Many of the people who stormed the Capitol wore Trump clothing and carried Trump flags and memorabilia.

The timing of the censure resolution is questionable, former and current state GOP members told The Transcript. Bennett recently endorsed and campaigned for Jackson Lahmeyer, Lankford’s primary challenger, in his personal capacity, though he has refused to do so as the Oklahoma GOP chair.

“He’s using everything he has to promote Lahmeyer,” one senior county GOP member said. “I’ve never heard of the [Oklahoma GOP state chair] promoting one conservative candidate over another before the primary.”

Former Oklahoma GOP Chair Chad Alexander said because Bennett publicly embraced Lahameyer, everything he does in the official chair position will be looked at as campaigning for Lahmeyer.

Alexander said it “blows his mind” that a censure vote on Oklahoma’s two sitting senators would be called up at the committee meeting.

“If you were elected at a state party convention on a Saturday with 900 votes, but the sitting incumbent U.S. Senator got hundreds of thousands of votes in the primary, and hundreds of thousands of votes to get reelected twice in the general election, why would you take that position [against them]?” he said. “I don’t understand how you would think James Lankford’s a liberal, and I don’t understand why you would want to divide the party this way.”

The job of the state Republican Party is to support the Republicans that the people of Oklahoma voted into office, not to censure them for not conforming to one version of the Republican party, Alexander said. The former chair said that type of division has no place in the Republican Party.

“There is not one reason that people are in the Republican Party or the Democrat Party,” he said. “There are cultural conservatives, there are national security conservatives and economic conservatives. Just like the Democrat Party, we’re a diverse party.”

Alexander said he believes it’s a violation of party rules for Bennett to openly campaign for a primary challenger of a sitting senator.

According to Alexander, no sitting U.S. senator from Oklahoma has ever been censured by the state Republican Party.

“Doing so would be regrettable,” he said.

Multiple sources inside the GOP said they do not believe Bennett has the votes necessary to censure Inhofe or Lankford come July 17, but Alexander said calling the vote at all is not a good way to run the party.

“If you start with division, you will never bring unity, and if you start with unity, you will never be divided,” he said. “And the job of the state chairman is to unite the party, not divide it.”

Comments / 0

The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
1K+
Followers
107
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Norman Transcript

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Hill
Person
James Lankford
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#State Of Oklahoma#Republicans#Gop#State Committee Meeting#The Transcript#The Republican Party#The Democrat Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Oklahoma StateUS News and World Report

Oklahoma GOP Nixes Censure of State's Republican US Senators

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Republican Party members have rejected a resolution to censure the state's two GOP U.S. senators for not objecting to the Electoral College votes that certified Democrat Joe Biden as president on Jan. 6. In the vote Saturday, 122 members of the Republican State Committee opposed...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats try to block GOP voting bill by fleeing state

President Joe Biden will deliver a major speech on voting rights Tuesday as Republican-led states introduce changes to election laws nationwide. Democrats in the state legislature flew to Washington, D.C. yesterday to break a quorum and block a GOP voting bill. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to break down the latest developments.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Republican mendacity and the education of Joe Manchin

On one level, the plethora of new books documenting the post-election months of the previous administration simply confirms that the 45th president was unhinged, deluded and unmoored to any concern for democracy. The former president was so deranged that Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, worried there might be a coup or a strike on Iran designed to keep the president in power.
Congress & CourtsNPR

Progressive To Filibuster Defender: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's Political Evolution

This weekend, we've been taking a look at two of the people who hold a lot of sway when it comes to the key issues being pushed by Democrats and the Biden White House. When it comes to moving forward on infrastructure spending, a budget proposal, measures to protect voting rights and reform immigration law, two Democratic senators have been at the center of it all - Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Press: Two big lies are harming America

We’re in trouble. Americans are riven today, not by one, but by two big lies. One, Donald Trump ’s big lie that he, not Joe Biden, won the 2020 election. Two, that the coronavirus vaccine is ineffective and unsafe. The real problem is not that these two big lies are...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden assails GOP state voting laws in fiery speech

President Biden on Tuesday tore into Republican-led state legislatures for voting laws he called a “raw and sustained election subversion,” toughening his rhetoric after Democrats and civil rights activists demanded that he step up to the fight over voting rights. The speech was one of the most aggressive of Mr....
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Kevin McCarthy's trip shows House Republicans see the path back to power is with Donald Trump

(CNN) — The House GOP's plan to win back power is becoming increasingly centered on one man: Donald J. Trump. On Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy became the latest in a parade of Republicans to make the pilgrimage to a Trump-owned property seeking the former President's support, while scores of GOP candidates have been invoking Trump's name and image to boost their campaign coffers, which are filling up at record rates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy