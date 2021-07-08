Huddle House targets Childersburg for expansion
CHILDERSBURG — Huddle House is scouting for a location in Childersburg. “When envisioning the next ideal location to open a new Huddle House restaurant, the great city of Childersburg checks every box,” Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer, was quoted as saying in a news release. “Huddle House’s famous all-day breakfast offerings allows investors to access the lucrative $285 billion dining segment, offering a delicious opportunity for multi-unit operators across Alabama. We are excited to find a partner in Childersburg who is ready to help share the joys of our home-cooked comfort food with the local community.”www.annistonstar.com
Comments / 0