Huddle House targets Childersburg for expansion

What's that one food that you said you'd never eat? Are there any exceptions? This Tuscaloosa kitchen made me enjoy food I said I'd never try again. Let me start off by saying how amazing my wife is. She cooks most of the meals, takes care of the house, and takes care of our son while I'm at work. There are some days where she just doesn't feel like cooking. On those days, I completely understand. Everyone gets tired and is entitled to rest and be catered to. On those days I'll cook or we'll just order out.