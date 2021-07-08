Cancel
Drone Analytics Market to Garner Bursting Revenues by 2026 | Airware, DroneDeploy, Delta Drone

Las Vegas Herald
 12 days ago

Latest released the research study on Global Drone Analytics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Drone Analytics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Drone Analytics.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Related
ElectronicsDRONELIFE

GE Industrial Drones Hit the Global Market: Microdrones Partnership

World energy leader GE and global mapping solutions provider Microdrones have partnered to bring GE industrial drones to market. The worldwide licensing partnership will allow Microdrones to “bring the GE industrial drone line to market globally, providing professionals access to powerful aerial surveying technology that will enable them to work more efficiently, accurately, safely and profitably,” says a Microdrones press release.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Latest Study on Drone Logistics and Transportation Market hints a True Blockbuster

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Report 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [, Freight Drones, Passenger Drones, Ambulance Drones], Applications [Commercial, Military] & Key Players Such as Pinc Solutions, Cana Advisors, Drone Delivery Canada, Dronescan, Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, Matternet, Workhorse Group, Skycart, Skysense, Zipline, Flirtey, Flytrex, Altitude Angel & Airmap etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Drone Logistics and Transportation report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

UAV Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | 3D Robotics, Airware, Drone Volt, PrecisionHawk

The latest study released on the Global UAV Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The UAV Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Breather Membranes Market Survey, Top Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2031

A breather membrane is a water-resistant material that allows the evaporation of water when there is difference in humidity on the two sides of the wall or surface. Breather membranes are also known as vapor permeable membranes and prevent the condensation of water on the inside to inhibit further damage to the structure. Breather membrane help in the release of excess moisture present in the structure or building.
Electronicsatlantanews.net

Drone Delivery Service Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the demand for faster delivery coupled with growing demand for lowering carbon emissions. The global Drone Delivery Service Market will be worth USD 9.51 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing usage of drones across commercial applications like food delivery and medical aids delivery is one of the key factors projected to fuel the growth of the drone delivery service market.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Life Science Analytics Market | Knonw the Exclusive Trends and Revenue in the Market

The use of descriptive analysis and reporting to develop databases, as well as prescriptive and predictive analysis to forecast future outcomes and trends, is projected to fuel growth of the global life science analytics market in the years to come. The expanding influence of the internet and social media on healthcare business is laudable, as it is being utilized to raise awareness and gather data. This improves involvement of patients and is projected to boost the demand for analytical solutions. Furthermore, the increased need for analytical solutions to improve patient outcomes while lowering healthcare costs is projected to boost global life science analytics market over the projection period from 2020 to 2030.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Top Driving Factors of Agricultural Fumigants Market

According to the new market research report "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Agricultural Fumigants Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increase in agricultural productivity has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced storage technology to protect crops against pests, as well as to maintain the quality of the crops. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses and helps in obtaining the standard quality. In addition, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Container Application Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Microsoft, Apcera, Cisco

The latest study released on the Global Container Application Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Container Application Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Acoustic Tape Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Sales Forecast 2021-2031

The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to decrease sound transfer by isolating partitioning and party walls in all forms of construction, it plays an essential role in preventing 'flanking' noise coming from the flooring to the acoustic board. Also known as an isolation tape, the acoustic tape is produced using natural rubber pooled with recovery properties and excellent loading.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Satellite Payloads Market to See Fastest Growth by 2026

According to the new market research report "Satellite Payloads Market by Type (Communication, Imagery, Software-defined Payload, Navigation), Satellite (CubeSat, Small Satellite, Medium Satellite, Large Satellite), Orbit, Application, End User, Frequency, and Region – Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Satellite Payloads Market is estimated at USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. The satellite payloads are used for several applications, including communication, earth observation and remote sensing, mapping and navigation, scientific research and exploration, surveillance and security, space observation, and various other applications by defense, intelligence, civil, commercial, and/or government users Continuous advancements in the miniaturization of satellite payloads through technological advancements in digital components, low-mission costs, and the increasing use of satellite constellations are major drivers for the growth of this market. COVID-19 has affected the Satellite payloads market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Satellite payloads in applications.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Flow Battery Market Revenues to Grow 18.0% per year through 2026

According to a research report "Flow Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Redox Flow Battery, Hybrid Flow Battery), Material, Storage (Compact and Large scale), Application (Utilities, Commercial & Industrial, EV Charging Station), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″,published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Flow Battery Market size is expected to grow from USD 214 million in 2021 to USD 489 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by inherent advantages of flow batteries, increasing investments in renewable energy, high demand for flow batteries in utilities, and increase in telecommunication tower installations.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Offshore Decommissioning Market worth $8.0 Billion by 2027

According to the new market research report "Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service (Well Plugging & Abandonment, Platform Removal, Conductor Removal) Depth (Shallow, Deepwater) Structure (Topsides, Substructure) Removal (Leave in Place, Partial, Complete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Offshore Decommissioning Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 8.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Aging offshore oil & gas infrastructure and maturing fields are driving the offshore decommissioning industry. Low oil prices of the past couple of years have made it even more difficult to maintain low production mature reserves, driving companies to accelerate decommissioning plans for such oil & gas fields.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Connected Entertainment Ecosystems Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Amazon, Apple, Google LLC

The latest study released on the Global Connected Entertainment Ecosystems Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Connected Entertainment Ecosystems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Enterprise, NVLas Vegas Herald

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market to the Next Level | SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Sage Group plc, Workday

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Business Function (Finance, Human Resource (HR), Supply Chain, Customer Management, Inventory Management, Manufacturing Module, and Others), End User (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Small Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Distribution, Government & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Navigation Satellite System Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Qualcomm, Trimble, Broadcom

Global Navigation Satellite System Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Navigation Satellite System Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Qualcomm, Trimble Navigation, Broadcom, Furuno Electric, Rockwell Collins, Texas Instruments, Cobham & Hexagon.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Data Security Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services, TitanHQ

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Cloud Data Security Software Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Medical Perfusion Technology Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.20% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for advanced products for organ transplantation, increase in geriatric population, technological developments in the emerging economies and increasing cell-based research activities are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

