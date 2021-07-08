Your Money With David Hays

David Samson of CBS Sports HQ joined the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to talk about the All Star festivities in Denver, Colorado over the past few days and all things Major League Baseball. They talk about Ohtani and Vlad Guerrero Jr. and how well that went over for Major League Baseball. They also delve into what David would do if he was the Angels president and how he would try to get October games for the Angels. They also talk about rules and the rule changes and how he likes the runner on second. All that and more right here in this interview on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan!