The chance to put the breaks on a bluefin tuna drew many fishermen this weekend as the fish were concentrated on the lumps about 18 miles southeast of Manasquan Inlet. Capt. Dave DeGennaro of the Hi Flier charter boat said there was little to no effects left from Elsa on the ocean as far as wave heights go as the seas were calm both days. He said the water temperature was 71 degrees and blue-green in color.