Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Sunday having spent four days receiving treatment for an intestinal obstruction. The far right leader was originally taken to a military hospital in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday after suffering persistent hiccups that had lasted around 10 days. Later that day he was transferred to the private Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo. "I had to go on a diet, I did what I had to do. I wanted to leave from day one, but they wouldn't let me. I hope that in about 10 days I will be able to eat a rib eye steak," Bolsonaro told reporters as he left the hospital.