Film Noir Festival at Hollywood Legion Theater Looks to Make July a Little More Shadowy

In Blue Bayou, Justin Chon tells a story with a message, one the Southern California–born filmmaker hopes rouses people to take action. The mission was integral to the movie’s development from its earliest stages—so integral, in fact, that it drove Chon to star in the movie himself. “I felt very comfortable taking on that role myself, and living with it as long as I needed to speak about it,” Chon tells Vanity Fair in his first interview about the film. “There’s a purpose behind Blue Bayou, and I’m hoping the bigger picture of this is that the right people will listen. Hopefully the conversation doesn’t end after its release.”