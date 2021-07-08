Cancel
Film Noir Festival at Hollywood Legion Theater Looks to Make July a Little More Shadowy

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
Sunshine and noir are antithetical, as probably anyone who knows even a word of French could tell you. Sunshine and film noir, nearly as much so. Yet summer’s here and the time is right for skulking in the murderously foggy streets, thanks to a three-day festival of vintage ’40s and ’50s crime dramas being presented this weekend at the newly reopened Hollywood Legion Theater by the Film Noir Foundation.

