The collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, was a tragedy. Let’s not allow it to happen here. We are an island state, understood to be one of the most remote places on earth, surrounded by 2,500 miles of open ocean on all sides. We have a tropical, hot and humid climate — one that we all appreciate, but one that provides exposure to ocean air and the chlorides present in salt water.