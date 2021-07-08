Cancel
Federal Grand Jury A Indictments Announced for July

By Waqar Nawaz
Federal Grand Jury A Indictments Announced for July. (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Clint Johnson today announced the results of the July 2021 Federal Grand Jury A. The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

