Local legislators discuss important bills during special session

AUSTIN — Three Texas House bills are the most important to Bell County, local lawmakers said on the first day of a special session for the 87th Legislature. The special session’s first day ended quickly — with both the House and the Senate adjourned and recessed, respectively, within an hour of convening. After taking roll on the House side, Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, took parliamentary inquiries from two representatives before a member of the staff read the bills to be filed during this session. After the bills were listed, Phelan adjourned the House until 10 a.m. today.