Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bell County, TX

Local legislators discuss important bills during special session

By FME News Service
Killeen Daily Herald
 12 days ago

AUSTIN — Three Texas House bills are the most important to Bell County, local lawmakers said on the first day of a special session for the 87th Legislature. The special session’s first day ended quickly — with both the House and the Senate adjourned and recessed, respectively, within an hour of convening. After taking roll on the House side, Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, took parliamentary inquiries from two representatives before a member of the staff read the bills to be filed during this session. After the bills were listed, Phelan adjourned the House until 10 a.m. today.

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Harker Heights, TX
City
Austin, TX
Bell County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Shine
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Senate Bill#State Senate#Legislature#Capitol#The Texas House#Democrats#Ercot#Panda Power#The Texas Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Politicsmainepublic.org

Legislative Update: Overview & Analysis Of the Bills From This Legislative Session

The Maine legislature wraps up its work for the session by taking up vetoes by Governor Mills as well as the remaining budgetary bills. We’ll discuss significant new legislation, including Maine's new facial recognition law and universal school lunch, and the impact of the Governor's vetoes of the proposed consumer-owned utility and casino gaming rights.
PoliticsKilleen Daily Herald

Shine: Democrats who fled state ‘represent a dereliction of duty’

State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, weighed in Tuesday on the Texas House Democrats who fled the state for Washington, D.C., Monday. The Texas House of Representatives attempted to convene Tuesday morning to begin the legislative process on day 6 of the first special session called by Governor Gregg Abbott. “Unfortunately,...
Texas Statestateofreform.com

Democrats file bills to expand Medicaid during Texas’s special session

Texas’s special session kicked off Thursday, and Republicans — led by Gov. Greg Abbott — are planning to push through several of Abbott’s stalled priority bills including legislation on voting regulations, abortion restrictions, and critical race theory. However, Democrats are using the opportunity to continue their calls for Texas to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans advance elections bills in special session

Texas Republicans advanced two elections bills this weekend in a special session as they work to pass sweeping legislation that would impose a number of restrictions at the ballot box. Members of the Texas legislature have been sparring over the measures as Republicans work to pass an elections overhaul bill...
Texas Statecbs19.tv

Texas Democrats and advocacy groups discuss voting rights ahead of special session

AUSTIN, Texas — Advocacy groups called the Texas Special Legislative Session the “suppression session” ahead of its start at a press conference Thursday, July 8. Black Voters Matter hosted the event at the Texas Capitol to discuss election integrity with Texas Democrats, Texas Right to Vote Coalition, Texas for All Coalition and other advocacy groups.
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

El Pasoans speak on controversial topics in light of special legislative session

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14/CBS4] — Texas Governor Gregg Abbott along with lawmakers will reconvene for a special legislative session in Austin on Thursday. There are 11 special session agenda items which will be discussed including Bail Reform, Election Integrity, Border Security, Social Media Censorship, Article X Funding, Family Violence Prevention, Youth Sports, Abortion-inducing drugs, Thirteenth Check, Critical Race Theory and Appropiations.
Texas Statetexasdemocrats.org

Texas Democrats Provide Update on Legislative Priorities Ahead of Abbott’s Special Legislative Session

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic lawmakers and statewide organizations including the Texas Democratic Party, Black Voters Matter, the Workers Defense Action Fund, the Black Freedom Factory, the Texas Right to Vote Coalition, MOVE Texas, the Texas Freedom Network, Unite Here, the Communication Workers of America (CWA) and the Service Employees International Union, among others, hosted a press conference at the south steps of the state Capitol on Thursday morning to bring attention to Republican anti-voter laws and other items that Gov. Greg Abbott has labeled as priorities during his special legislative session.
Austin, TXkagstv.com

Governor Abbott outlines agenda for special legislative session

AUSTIN, Texas — One day before the special session of the 87th Texas Legislature, Gov. Greg Abbott has released the agenda. KVUE previously reported that Abbott had come under a bit of scrutiny for announcing the date of the session but not releasing the call – the list of topics lawmakers can pass bills on – because lawmakers can only pass bills on the call.
Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

Special Texas Legislative Session Begins Thursday 07.08.21

A special session of the State Legislature starts today, and a battle over voting protocols is tops on Governor Abbott’s list. Derek Cohen with the Texas Public Policy Foundation says it’s vital that the state looks to roll back an expansion of mail-in ballots. GOP leaders were given the green light to push for voting changes when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized Arizona’s law, imposing restrictions on how votes may be cast and collected.
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmakers, experts react to Texas special legislative session agenda

AUSTIN, Texas — With about 24 hours until lawmakers return to the state capitol, Gov. Greg Abbott announced his special session agenda, prioritizing hot-button conservative issues. Abbott is up for re-election next year and already facing primary challengers from the right. “He wants to be able to say that he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy