Sweden: Jonas Karlsson Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two men were sentenced to federal prison today for federal gun crimes. Jalen Chapman, 28, of Charleston, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, officers with the Charleston Police Department arrested Chapman on an outstanding warrant at a residence on Barber Drive in Charleston on or about September 29, 2018. Officers later searched the residence and seized two firearms, a .45 caliber Sig Sauer 1911 pistol and a .38 Special Taurus revolver. Chapman admitted that the firearms belonged to him and that he knew he was prohibited from possessing the firearms because he was previously convicted of a felony drug trafficking offense in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Officers also seized approximately 368 grams of methamphetamine and over 20 grams of cocaine base from a grill located outside the home. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Charleston Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani and former Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Saunders handled the prosecution.