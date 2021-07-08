Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Lee Mcbride Sentenced For Producing Images Of Child Rape

By Waqar Nawaz
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Southwest Washington registered sex offender, Steven Lee McBride sentenced to 20+ years in prison for producing images of child rape and abuse. Tacoma (STL.News) A registered sex offender from Skamania County was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 251 months in prison for production of child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Steven Lee McBride, 51, pleaded guilty in August 2020. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said “It is not hyperbole to say what happened to this victim is a life sentence. These traumas follow the victim their whole life long.”

stl.news

Comments / 0

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
Person
Steven Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Child Pornography#Firearms#Sex Crimes#District Court#Congress#Inaustralia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
West Fargo, NDINFORUM

West Fargo man sentenced for raping woman in apartment

FARGO — A West Fargo man will spend eight years behind bars for raping a woman last year. Cass County Judge Stephannie Stiel handed down the prison sentence on Monday, July 19, to 27-year-old Joel Troncoso, who previously pleaded guilty to a Class B felony of sexual imposition. He faced life in prison for a Class AA felony of gross sexual imposition, but a plea deal reduced the charge and maximum punishment to 10 years behind bars.
Fort Washakie, WYwrrnetwork.com

Child Predator sentenced to 175 months in Prison

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that AVERY FITZGERALD BROWN, 27, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming was sentenced to 175 months of imprisonment (14.5 years), followed by 10 years of supervised release, by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. In a change of plea hearing held on...
Dormont, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Israeli man sentenced for raping girl, 15, at Dormont tanning salon

An Israeli man was sentenced Monday for raping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a Dormont tanning salon in 2004. Moshe Journo, 56, received 10 to 25 years in prison by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Bruce Beemer, according to court documents. In June, a jury found Journo guilty...
Fancy Farm, KYPaducah Sun

Fancy Farm man sentenced for rape, kidnapping, burglary

A 47-year-old Fancy Farm man convicted of rape, burglary, kidnapping and other charges, was sentenced Monday. Jackie Wayne Jerome III was sentenced to 10 years for burglary, six years for possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, 15 years for rape, 15 years for kidnapping, 12 months for violating a domestic violence order, and 12 months for terroristic threatening, according to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.
Larose, LAHouma Courier

Larose man sentenced to life in prison following child-rape conviction

A Larose man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of raping a pre-teen girl multiple times over several years. A 12-member jury found Timothy Falgout, 37, guilty April 23 of first-degree rape of a victim under 13. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before handing down the unanimous guilty verdict, prosecutors said.
Jefferson, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Man sentenced to 10 years on rape charge

JEFFERSON — Kyle Stills was sentenced to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to one count of rape. A plea and sentencing hearing was held on Wednesday morning in the case, according to court records. Stills, who had initially been charged with 10 counts of rape, pleaded guilty to one count of rape and the other nine were dismissed.
Rochester, MNKIMT

Rochester man sentenced to prison for raping a homeless woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rape has landed a Rochester man a sentence of over two decades behind bars. Scott Wade Ramey, 57, was convicted of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct after a two-day trial in March. A woman told Rochester police she had been repeatedly raped by Ramey when she was homeless and living in Cooke Park in mid-November 2020. The woman said she was finally able to get away from Ramey in December 2020.
Columbia, MOKMZU

Columbia officer sentenced in accidental child death

COLUMBIA, MO – AP – A Columbia police officer who accidentally hit and killed a 4-year-old girl with her patrol car has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Andria Heese was sentenced Thursday for misdemeanor reckless driving in the death of Gabriella Curry. Investigators said Heese was trying...
Johnson City, TNwcyb.com

Johnson City man sentenced for rape of ETSU student

(WCYB) — A Johnson City man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated rape involving an ETSU student. David Creech, 43, entered a best interest (Alford) plea on Tuesday. He was also convicted of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and criminal exposure to Hepatitis C. The assault happened...
Lisbon, OHMorning Journal

Lisbon man sentenced for pointing guns at girlfriend, child

LISBON — A former Depot Road, Lisbon, man was sentenced in Common Pleas Court to a year in prison for pointing guns at his live-in girlfriend and a small child. Undray Benefield, also known as Andre Benefield and Undray Benfield, 32, currently of Canton, pleaded guilty in May to having weapons while under a disability and vandalism, as well as misdemeanor charges of using weapons while intoxicated, endangering children, domestic violence and three counts of aggravated menacing.
Carroll County, GACBS 46

Two men sentenced to 20 years for child molestation

CARROLL County, Ga. (CBS46) — Two men in separate cases of child molestation were sentenced to 20-years in prison Wednesday after the Carroll County Superior Court accepted their negotiated guilty pleas. Jacob Philip Leatherwood was accused in January 2019, when he was 17-years-old, of sexually molesting two 13 and 15-year-old...
Madison, WImadison

Daylight rape Downtown draws 10-year prison sentence

A man who admitted he raped a woman in broad daylight on a Downtown street last year was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison. Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said Alex D. Wade, 24, of Madison, committed the rarest of sexual assaults — a true stranger assault — and changed the life of a woman who will never be free of what happened to her, unlike Wade, who claims he has mostly blocked the memory of it from his mind.
Monterey, TNcrossvillenews1st.com

MONTEREY COUPLE CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS OF RAPE/ABUSE OF A CHILD

TOLLETT AND YOUNG CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD. Investigators with the District Attorney General’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Monterey Police Department began to investigate allegations that JEFFERY LYNN TOLLETT, JR., age 29 and VICTORIA NICHOLE YOUNG, age 26, had engaged in sexual acts with a minor child. Both were residents of Monterey, TN in Putnam County.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rikers inmate attacks jail captain with feces

A Big Apple jail captain was attacked by a Rikers Island inmate and smothered in feces, law enforcement sources told The Post. Captain Nauvella Lacroix was working the night shift on Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. when inmate Arthur Brown started hurling the brown muck at him from inside his cell, hitting the captain in the face and the torso area, internal records show.
Carrollton, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison for Selling the Date Rape Drug

COLLIN COUNTY,TX – A Carrollton man has been sentenced to prison for intent to sell GHB, commonly known as the date rape drug. According to court documents, 55-year-old Robert Joseph Mangiafico Jr. has been sentenced to 63 years in prison after being found guilty of intent to deliver a controlled substance and evading arrest.
Reston, VAInside Nova

Drug trafficker pleads guilty to role in 2011 Reston murder

A Maryland man and long-time fugitive pleaded guilty last week to federal charges of aiding and abetting a drug-related murder nearly a decade ago. According to court documents, Saul Pacheco Mejia, 55, arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston on Dec. 12, 2011. On that date, Mejia and two...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Drake Bell sentenced to probation in child endangerment case

Actor and musician Drake Bell on Monday was sentenced to two years of probation in Cleveland for charges of disseminating harmful material to juveniles and attempted endangering of children. As The Associated Press reports, Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick permitted Bell to serve probation as well as 200 hours of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy