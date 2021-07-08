Lee Mcbride Sentenced For Producing Images Of Child Rape

Southwest Washington registered sex offender, Steven Lee McBride sentenced to 20+ years in prison for producing images of child rape and abuse. Tacoma (STL.News) A registered sex offender from Skamania County was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 251 months in prison for production of child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Steven Lee McBride, 51, pleaded guilty in August 2020. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said “It is not hyperbole to say what happened to this victim is a life sentence. These traumas follow the victim their whole life long.”